A crash at Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue has blocked Dilworth Sunday afternoon. (Paula Tran Capital News)

Crash blocks Dilworth in Kelowna

The two-vehicle crash took place Sunday at Dilworth and Harvey

  • Sep. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Part of the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive is blocked after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive . Two fire engines, three RCMP vehicles and a tow truck are on scene.

Crews are beginning to cleanup the accident scene. It isn’t known if there were any injuries involved.

Take Harvey Avenue instead.

