Crash blocks Cranberry intersection in Nanaimo, no one injured

Emergency crews on scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, June 13. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nobody was injured in a crash that blocked the Cranberry Avenue intersection tonight.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Cranberry and the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, June 13, at 7 p.m., after a crash involving two cars.

Crews said vehicle occupants were being checked over by paramedics at the scene and it appeared no one would be transported to hospital.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the scene.

Both southbound lanes of the highway were blocked and traffic from Cranberry was being detoured southbound.

There were six crashes at the intersection last year, and 79 during the past five years. There was also a fatal crash at the same intersection last month.

