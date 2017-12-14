Crash blocks Channel Parkway

No serious injuries appear to have been sustained in this crash, which sent a white SUV across the meridian at Channel Parkway Thursday afternoon.(Tara Bowie/Western News)

Traffic has been affected in all directions after a crash at Warren Ave. and the Channel Parkway sent a vehicle partway across the parkway’s meridian Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a pickup truck and an SUV does not appear to have resulted in any serious injuries, but it did send the SUV over the meridian on the parkway, reducing southbound traffic to one lane.

Northbound traffic was being rerouted off of the parkway at the time.

Two tow trucks have arrived to the scene, and firefighters are cleaning up debris, so the road may not be closed for much longer.

It’s unclear how the collision occurred.