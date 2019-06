Multiple vehicles involved in accident just before 5 p.m.

A multi-car crash has tied up rush-hour traffic near the Sumas overpass in Abbotsford.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, just west of Sumas way, around 4:45 p.m. Traffic has backed up well past the Clearbrook interchange.

For links to the latest information click here: TRAFFIC HUB