A crash along Highway 97 and Parkinson Way in Kelowna caused traffic to come to a standstill.

According to an eye witness, the accident happened around 12:25 p.m.

Kelowna first responders quickly arrived on the scene and attended to a person trapped in a vehicle. The southbound lane was closed just outside Winfield.

The Kelowna RCMP have yet to give comment.

