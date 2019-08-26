Crane truck flips onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

A crane truck has flipped onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/The News Bulletin)

Two condominium homes in north Nanaimo have been evacuated after a crane truck doing roofing work flipped over.

There are no reports of injuries. Neighbours say there is flooding in at least one of the condominiums as the result of a water main break. Nanaimo Fire Rescue is currently on scene.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue dealing with flipped crane truck in North Nanaimo at Cedar Grove Drive. No reports of injuries or extent of damage to homes crane boom fell on. More to come.#crane #boomtruck @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/Hcb0NCr9AT — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) August 26, 2019

