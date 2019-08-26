A crane truck has flipped onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/The News Bulletin)

Crane truck flips onto two condominium homes in north Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

  • Aug. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two condominium homes in north Nanaimo have been evacuated after a crane truck doing roofing work flipped over.

There are no reports of injuries. Neighbours say there is flooding in at least one of the condominiums as the result of a water main break. Nanaimo Fire Rescue is currently on scene.

More to come.

