Crane removal from downtown Kelowna to close streets

What goes up must come down and Ellis Street will be affected

Motorists, take heed. Some traffic changes are heading your way as another chapter in Kelowna’s downtown development comes to an end.

As the 20-storey Ella tower on Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue is nearing completion, it’s time to bid farewell to the crane that has been operating alongside it.

What goes up must come down, they say. And as the crane is being dismantled, Ellis Street between Lawrence and Bernard avenues will be closed.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 a.m. the affected streets will be closed for three days.

The right lane on Lawrence Avenue will also be closed on Aug. 28, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in order to stage the crane pieces for loading.

Ellis Street will close, once again, on Tuesday, Sept. 3 between Lawrence and Bernard avenues for removal.

“The crane removal marks another milestone for growth and development in downtown Kelowna,” the statement from the City of Kelowna reads.

Businesses in the area will remain open during the closures and motorists can park on nearby streets and within the Chapman Parkade.

The city reminds drivers to follow signs and directions and use alternate routes while work is underway as safety of the public and work crews is priority No. 1.

