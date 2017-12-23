Cranbrook Special Olympics adds cross-country team

As of this December 16, Cranbrook Special Olympics has started a new cross country ski program.

For the Townsman

Six athletes, three helpers and three coaches showed up for the first day, Saturday, Dec. 16, hitting the snow around the Mount Baker Secondary School.

The team will be out again this Saturday December 23, from about 10:45 am to 11:45 am.

“This is a brand new sport to all the athletes and helpers,” said Barbara Phillips, one of the coaches. “We are starting on the ground floor and looking for donations in Nordic gear and people with cross country experience who are willing to coach and teach beginners.”

The alpine team has always been a highlight of Cranbrook Special Olympics. “But we want to broaden the Special Olympic choices and incorporate this very healthy sport,” Phillips said.

Barbara and Kevin Phillips are currently the lead coaches. The team is looking for gently used classic gear with a one pin binding system.

“We are willing to look at most gear except the old three pin binding system (rat trap).”

For more information, call 778-517-5129, or email gokyo@shaw.ca.