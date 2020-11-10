Cranbrook Salvation Army starts up new customer appreciation day

Holiday programs such as hampers, adopt-a-family and kettle donations are also underway

The Salvation army is thanking the community with a new monthly customer appreciation day. They are also ramping up plans for the holiday season with their annual community programs. (Fernie Free PressFile Photo)

The Cranbrook Salvation Army is thanking the community for their ongoing support by starting up a new monthly customer appreciation day, starting this December.

Customer Appreciation Day will give customers 25 per cent off everything in the store on the first Saturday of each month. This will begin on December 5 and the following sale will take place on January 9. Thereafter, visit the store on the first Saturday of each month for 25 per cent off. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By donating to and purchasing from the thrift store, the community is benefiting local programs such as food security (school lunches, free meals and food hampers), as well as emergency assistance with clothing, furniture and other necessities, Salvation Army said in a press release.

When you do visit the thrift store, keep in mind that COVID-19 guidelines are in place.

The Salvation Army will continue their food and gift hamper programs for the upcoming holiday season. Applications will be accepted starting November 12. The deadline to apply is December 15.

The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is also underway. The campaign will take place from November 27 to December 24. Kettles and volunteers will be scattered around town at local stores, so be sure to look for them while doing your holiday shopping and errands.

Last but not least, the Adopt-a-Family program is also currently underway. The Adopt-a-Family program helps families in need over the holidays by anonymously providing them with food and gifts through financial sponsorship.The Salvation Army says that due to the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this program is needed more than ever.

For more information on all of the Salvation Army programs and the Customer Appreciation Day events, call 250 426 3612.

READ MORE: RDEK provides $75,000 in provincial funding to Salvation Army, food banks

corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Cranbrook Townsman