Cranbrook road paving program continues

The City of Cranbrook will be kicking off some major paving operations this week with asphalt removal and road grading occurring in several locations around the City.

Over the last several weeks BA Blacktop has been working on curb and sidewalk installation as well as drainage upgrades in preparation for the final pavement work.

Starting the morning of August 22nd, asphalt milling will take place on 2nd Street South between Victoria Avenue and 17th Avenue. Operations will move to 23rd and 24th Avenue between 2nd Street North and 6th Street North as well as 6th Street Northwest later that day.

Work will also take place at the Wildstone entrance in Industrial Road “G”.

Dependent on progress, asphalt milling operations will continue to 15th Street South and Larch Drive on Friday, August 23rd.

Many of these roads will also see safety and pedestrian access upgrades, with additional sidewalk being installed on 6th Street Northwest as well as a section of sidewalk providing safer access to the Kinsmen Water Park on 24th Avenue.

The 2019 Paving Program is approximately $1.3 million dollars in value and is scheduled to be complete before the end of September.