Cranbrook receives $4M in federal infrastructure funding

Cranbrook is receiving $4.1 million from the federal government through an infrastructure funding program that will go towards upgrades to an existing wastewater treatment lagoon system.

The project will also include replacement of piping between and underneath lagoon cells, repairing and regrading of lagoon dyke slopes with armouring along Joseph Creek and other works.

The province has contributed $3.2 million to the project, while the city’s cost is $822,000, according to a news release from the federal government.

Elsewhere in the region, $491,400 is going to the Regional District of East Kootenay for broadband connectivity improvements, with the installation of fibre-optic lines and connecting telecommunications equipment and town assets to the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation’s regional network.

“In partnership with the federal government, we are investing in infrastructure that will strengthen communities by boosting local economies and creating opportunities for people across British Columbia,” said Michelle Mungall, the MLA for Nelson-Creston. “Now, more than ever, people need public spaces and services to support their health and well-being, and this infrastructure funding will bring jobs and hope to communities when they need it most.”

All told, the federal program is contributing $22.6 million , while the province is kicking in $15 million for 25 projects in municipalities, regional districts and Indigenous communities across the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, which are also contributing a total of $4 million for their shares of each project.

“Investing in community, recreation and cultural centres promotes people’s health and well-being and builds strong dynamic communities where people want to put down roots and do business,” said Terry Beech, the MP for Burnaby North-Seymour.

“Cultural hubs like the Nelson Civic Theatre and the Okanagan Indian Band’s Cultural Arbor are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help us grow. These, along with the 23 other projects we’re announcing today, will support local economies now, help celebrate local heritage, and bring residents new amenities and programs that will make a real difference in people’s lives for years to come.”

