Cranbrook RCMP is seeking public information relating to a vehicle stolen during the night over the weekend.

According to police, a 2013 Silver Nissan Rogue was stolen overnight between Friday (Sept. 3) and Saturday (Sept. 4) from Kokanee Crescent N. The vehicle may have B.C. license plate ML 191C.

Anyone who has seen the stolen vehicle or have information on it’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

