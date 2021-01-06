Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown woman who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a local store.

Cranbrook RCMP request help in identifying fraudster

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in identifying an unknown woman who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a local store.

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown woman who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a local store.

On November 3, 2020, RCMP was made aware of a fraud at a local business. The complainant advised that an unknown female had tried to use her smartphone in order to make a purchase. When this did not work the credit card was then keyed in manually. The store was later informed that the credit card had been stolen. Approximately $1400 worth of products was purchased using the card.

The store owner was able to provide RCMP with a photo and we are requesting anyone who knows this person to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Cranbrook Townsman

Previous story
Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George
Next story
Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

Just Posted

Most Read