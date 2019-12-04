Cranbrook RCMP report: Nov. 25-December 1

November 25 – December 1
• Calls for Service: 169
• Impaired Driving: One 24-hour prohibition
• Collisions total: Four within the city, two outside the city
• Driving Complaints: Five (one in the city and four outside the city)
• Assaults: Eight
• Thefts: Four including two thefts from motor vehicles, one shoplifting incident
• Break and Enter: One
• Robbery: 0
• Mischief to property: Eight
• Drug Seizures: One
• False Alarms and False 911 calls: 16
S/Sgt Barry Graham
Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander