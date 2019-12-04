Cranbrook RCMP report: Nov. 25-December 1

November 25 – December 1

• Calls for Service: 169

• Impaired Driving: One 24-hour prohibition

• Collisions total: Four within the city, two outside the city

• Driving Complaints: Five (one in the city and four outside the city)

• Assaults: Eight

• Thefts: Four including two thefts from motor vehicles, one shoplifting incident

• Break and Enter: One

• Robbery: 0

• Mischief to property: Eight

• Drug Seizures: One

• False Alarms and False 911 calls: 16

S/Sgt Barry Graham

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander