Cranbrook RCMP report for Nov 19 – November 26

• Calls for Service: 120

• Impaired Driving: 0

• Collisions in the city: Three collisions – A pedestrian was struck while in a crosswalk, injuries were not life-threatening, and a driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act; A vehicle hit a deer, resulting in property damage only; a three-vehicle accident resulted in one driver being charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, property damage and minor injuries were reported.

• Collisions outside the city: One — a vehicle lost control after hitting black ice and hit a hydro box, no injuries reported, but minor damage to vehicle and hydro box.

• Driving Complaints: 16 (10 in the city and six outside the city).

• Hit and Run: Two – On Nov. 21, a white pick-up truck struck a white sedan on 7th Ave South at 2nd St South after allegedly running a stop sign. The white pick up truck fled. Damage to the suspect vehicle likely on the rear passenger side of the truck. No other description could be provided. On Nov 24th, 2018 a blue Dodge pickup ran the stop sign on 7th Ave South at Van Horne and clipped the rear of a blue Jeep. The suspect fled. No injuries reported in either incident.

• Assaults: Four – a domestic assault; an assault at school, still under investigation; an assault where the parties are known to each other; a fight at a local establishment, resulting in minor injuries but no charges.

• Thefts: Six

• Shoplifting: Three

• Theft of Auto: 0

• Theft from Auto: One – an attempted theft from vehicles, where the suspect was observed to be trying car doors, but no entry made according to the complainant.

• Theft Other: Two – The theft of a credit card that was used at local stores, still under investigation; the theft of cash when the victim left a wallet unattended for a few minutes in the bathroom at the mall.

• Theft Bicycle: 0

• Break and Enter to Business: 0

• Break and Enter to Residence: One – On November 24th, Cranbrook RCMP received report of a Break and Enter to a residence that was in progress. Cranbrook RCMP General Duty and Police Dog Service responded and arrested the youth suspect. The youth is facing charge of Break and Enter to Residence and possession of stolen property.

• Break and Enter Other: 0

• Damage to property: Two – tires were slashed at local establishment parking lot, the suspect was arrested and is facing a charge of mischief. In the second incident, the lug nuts were loosened on a vehicle and the starter wires pulled.

• Drug Seizures: 0

• False Alarms and False 911: 14

S/Sgt. Hector LEE

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander