A fatal collision occurred on Van Horne Street in Cranbrook on Saturday, May 5. Chad St. Pierre photo

Cranbrook RCMP report: April 30-May 7

Report for April 30 to May 7

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

• Calls for Service: 161

• Impaired Driving: Two (alcohol)

• Collisions in the city: Two collisions – one fatal. The other collision involved an elderly gentleman who took out a light standard and came to rest against a tanker truck. The driver suffered non-life threatening injury and was charged under the motor vehicle act

• Collisions outside the city: 0

• Hit and Run: 0

• Assaults: Seven ( 0 domestic assaults; 1 assault at a local high school; 1 assault and uttering threats between group of teenage females; 2 incidents of assault by youth on their parents; an assault at a local establishment between parties known to each other; a fight between relatives resulted in broken nose/ 1 assault complaint was unfounded

• Mental Health Related Calls: Six ( 0 apprehensions; two calls for assistance at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital)

• Thefts: Seven

— Shoplifting: 0

— Theft from Auto: One (attempted, nothing stolen)

— Theft of Auto: 0

— Theft Other: Four –the theft of tools from the Prestige — suspect male arrested and charged; the theft of a purse from the hospital; one theft unfounded; one theft from an apartment

• Theft Bicycle: Two – Gina Anthem with 29-inch wheels and white in colour, stolen off a vehicle, worth $4000; a dark purple Garry Fischer Mountain Bike stolen from back yard

Break and Enter to Business: 0

Break and Enter to Residence: Two – 1 unfounded; 1 where a drunk male walked into wrong house and fell asleep; 1 attempted, nothing stolen

Break and Enter Other: 0

Damage to property: 7 reports varying from vehicles, shed and house damage

Drug Seizures: 0

False Alarms and False 911: 20

S/Sgt. Hector Lee

Cranbrook RCMP Detachment Commander

Photo by Chad St. Pierre

