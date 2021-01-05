Cranbrook RCMP investigating dead ducks found in Tamarack Centre parking lot

The local detachment is asking anyone with information to come forward

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after several ducks were allegedly ran over in Tamarack Parking lot (Barry Coulter file)

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after several ducks were allegedly run over in the Tamarack Centre parking lot on Monday night.

RCMP was called to the area on Monday evening, according to a press release, and the caller told police that a pickup truck was seen leaving the area in a “rushed manner”.

The caller said that the truck was possibly a Ford or Chevy, and that upon further inspection several of Cranbrook’s iconic ducks were found run over and dead.

RCMP removed the fallen ducks from the area and are now asking for the public’s help.

“Although they should be well on their way south for the winter, these ducks are part of Cranbrook,” Cst. Katie Forgeron said. “People young and old enjoy seeing the ducks year round. We are asking anyone who might have been involved, or might have heard anything about who might have done this, please contact the Cranbrook office.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-489-3471.

