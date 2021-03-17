Cranbrook musician chosen for Don Davies Memorial Scholarship

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award

A young Cranbrook musician has been awarded a memorial scholarship from Kimberley Arts Council (KAC) – Centre 64 Society for his dedication and hard work.

The scholarship is awarded to a young, blossoming musician to recognize their talent and hard work, says KAC.

“Ben was chosen to be this year’s recipient in recognition of his outstanding musical talent and his involvement, determination, and achievements as a young musician,” said the Arts Council.

Miskulin is a musician performing in the East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival, which has been taking place over the past several weeks. This year’s festival wraps up on March 16th.

This year’s award ceremony with KAC will look different from years past, as COVID-19 regulations against gatherings are still in place. Typically, KAC would host a ‘Celebrate the Arts’ gala event to recognize award recipients.

KAC explained that the award was first created in 1989 in memory of Mrs. Alix Massey Goolden, who financially supported Kimberley Arts and Centre 64’s endeavours to purchase its grand piano.

“After the passing of Don Davies – former Kimberley resident and Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 member with a deep appreciation for music, the arts, nature and life – well-known as a versatile musician in our community and area and a great teacher to many, we decided to change the name of the award to Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship,” KAC said in a press release.

