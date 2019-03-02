Cranbrook man sentenced to three years in prison for Revelstoke bank robbery

FILE – Henry Jon Christian Harder was sentenced to three years in prison for robbing Revelstoke TD Bank in April of 2018. (RCMP handout)

A Cranbrook man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after robbing a bank in Revelstoke.

In November, 32-year-old Henry Jon Christian Harder pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in connection to the incident on April 6, 2018.

Police said in a news release that Harder entered a TD bank around 6:50 p.m. and demanded money, before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of currency in a blue Pontiac Sunfire.

Using video surveillance information and witness accounts, the Revelstoke RCMP were able to identify Harder as a suspect. Mounties also consulted with the Cranbrook RCMP throughout the investigation.

In addition to his prison sentence, handed down on Feb. 6, Harder was given a lifetime firearms prohibition.

