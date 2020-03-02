Cranbrook main water line to be flushed Tuesday

There may be some discolouration in water across the City while work is being completed.

Cranbrook’s main water trunk line to be flushed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, which may cause some discolouration. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Cranbook’s Public Works department will be flushing the main water trunkline for the community’s water system on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 7:30 a.m..

A press release from the City states that most water customers across Cranbrook will notice some discolouration in their water while the work is being done.

“This should only occur for a short period,” said the press release from Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer. “If you do have discolouration, please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear. This discolouration is not a public health concern.”

Water line flushing happens every year to ensure that water mains are clear of sediment in order to provide the best quality possible for homes and businesses, Zettel explained.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while this work is completed.”

