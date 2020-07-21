Cranbrook, Kimberley RCMP request public’s help looking for vehicle

According to RCMP, the vehicle may be associated with a robbery in Kimberley

A photo issued by Cranbrook RCMP to their twitter feed on Tuesday, July 21, is of a dark coloured Chevy 4x4 that police believe to be associated with a robbery in Kimberley. (RCMP file)

Update 12:10 p.m.: Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP are asking residents to be on the lookout for a dark Chevrolet 4×4 truck that is believed to be associated to a robbery in Kimberley this morning.

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle not to approach it, and to call 911. A full release is expected later.

As the Bulletin reported earlier, there are a number of police officers at the Esso station in Lower Blarchmont, Kimberley, locally known as Jim Bob’s, this morning, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Bulletin has reached out to the Kimberley RCMP and have been told a statement will be coming soon.

While there is no confirmation yet if this incident is related, Cranbrook RCMP put out this Tweet.

Cbk & Kimberley RCMP are asking residents to be on the look out for the following truck believed associated to a robbery in Kimberley this morning. Drk chev 4×4 with hitch. Do not approach. Call 911. Full release to follow pic.twitter.com/8t7S4Kips4 — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) July 21, 2020

More to come.

Cranbrook Townsman