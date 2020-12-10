Cranbrook hotel catches fire

Fire and emergency personnel were on the scene of a fire in the interior of the Cranbrook Hotel Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10.

Early indications are that a fire broke in a room of the second floor of the old hotel at the end of Baker Street in Cranbrook, adjacent to the highway.

Gray smoke was billowing out of the rear of the building at about 1:15 p.m, but no flames were visible from the street. By that time, firefighters were on the scene and inside the building.

More information will be reported as it becomes known.

The Cranbrook Hotel is one of the city’s oldest, and one of its originals — more than 120 years old. It has undergone many changes over the decades, but the basic structure is the same.

More to come …

Cranbrook Townsman

Cranbrook Hotel fire

Cranbrook Hotel fire

Cranbrook Hotel fire