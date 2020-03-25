Cranbrook Food Bank announces temporary closure

The Cranbrook Food Bank has announced a temporary closure. Manager Gerry Oviatt explained that the Food Bank not only lacks the volunteers they need, but are concerned for their current ones as well.

“We will be closed today (March 25) and Friday (March 27), and likely Monday (March 30) as well,” Oviatt explained. “We hope to be able to open to the public again on April 1st, but we’re not sure when we will be able to do so yet.”

The Cranbrook Food Bank usually operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many people rely on the food bank for their hamper program. Those who do rely on the program can reach out to the Salvation Army and Street Angels, who are now working together, says Oviatt.

“Unfortunately we won’t be able to distribute hampers for the next few days. There are a few other resources in town, such as the Salvation Army and Street Angels, who may be able to help. We were hoping to work with the two organizations as well, but we just can’t do that at this time.”

He says the lack of volunteers is just one issue among several others.

“We’ve put the message out there for volunteers and donations, but we’ve got a number of other problems too. We have lots of retired volunteers and they are worried about their families,” said Oviatt. “We will definitely open when we can.”

Those wishing to help out can contact the Food Bank at 250-426-7664.

