Cranbrook Council sworn in at inaugural meeting

Cranbrook City Council set forth on its four-year term at its regular Council meeting Monday, Nov. 5 - the first since the municipal elections of Oct. 20.

The new Cranbrook City Council was sworn in Monday evening, Nov. 5, at Cranbrook City Hall, and proceeded with their inaugural Council meeting. Five incumbent councillors were returned in last monthâ€™s municipal elections, along with one new councillor â€” Wayne Price. See more, Page A3. Left to right: Danielle Eaton, Ron Popoff, Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Wayne Price. In front, Mayor Lee Pratt. Barry Coulter photo

Cranbrook City Council set forth on its four-year term at its regular Council meeting Monday, Nov. 5 — the first since the municipal elections of Oct. 20.

Last month’s vote saw five incumbent councillors returned for a second term, and one newcomer — Wayne Price — who took his seat along with Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff.

Mayor Lee Pratt, running unopposed, had been acclaimed for his second term.

Justice Grant Sheard conducted the oath of office, first with the Mayor, then with the Councillors, who recited their oath in unison.

Once underway, Council gave first and second reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw (3954, 2018), following an application by Realtor Philip Jones of Cranbrook on behalf of the owners of the Save-On Centre, requesting that “Cannabis Retail” be added to as a permissible use at the BC Liquor Store on Victoria Avenue.

Jones’ letter to Council stated that the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) “has expressed its desire to have its cannabis/retail/distribution warehouse in close proximity to the existing LDB premises, and has made an offer on a nearby space in the centre.”

“In consideration of the applicant’s request, the amendment was drafted to add the additional use to the C-5 zone, clearly indicating the cannabis retail use be ‘Government’ cannabis retail as per the proposal to establish a BC Liquor Distribution Branch run store on the subject property only,” read the staff report to Council.

“The proposed location of the property is outside of the required 100 metre setback from any known schools, parks or day cares.

“… Public cannabis retail stores established and operated by the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) do not require a licence from and are not regulated by the Liquor and Cannabis regulation Branch; therefore, no additional consideration by Council other than this amendment will be required to establish the public store.”

Council voted through both first and second readings. There was no discussion, and Mayor Lee Pratt said a public hearing prior to third reading would be set for Monday, Nov. 26.

Further Council business included the Acting Mayor appointments for the coming year, with each Councillor assigned a set of dates, and the appointment of councillors to the various City Committees.

The meeting concluded with Mayor and Council reports, with the Councillors offering brief reflections on last month’s campaigning and election, and taking the opportunity to thank those who voted for them last month.

“I did highlight a list of exceptions if elected,” Coun. Wayne Price said, “and I intend to hold myself fully accountable.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who would have voted for me,” said Mayor Pratt, who was acclaimed. “And for those who would not have, I’m sorry you didn’t get the chance!”

Looking ahead, Mayor Pratt mentioned some of the issues Council would focus on, including strategic planning sessions, the further rehabilitation of Joseph Creek, and finishing the Idlewild Park renovations. The City will also revisit the KEYSA indoor sports facility proposal, with the City doing its “due diligence so we won’t be rushed into a decision.”Mayor Pratt added that using the taxpayers’ money wisely and judiciously would continue to be a Council focus.

Photos by Barry Coulter

Above: The new Cranbrook City Council was sworn in Monday evening, Nov. 5, at Cranbrook City Hall, and proceeded with their inaugural Council meeting. Five incumbent councillors were returned in last month’s municipal elections, along with one new councillor — Wayne Price. Left to right: Danielle Eaton, Ron Popoff, Norma Blissett, Wesly Graham, Mike Peabody, Wayne Price. In front, Mayor Lee Pratt

Below: Justice Grant Sheard issues the Oath of Office to Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at Cranbrook City Hall

Bottom: Councillors take their oath of office in unison.