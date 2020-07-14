Cranbrook city council approves agreement with RecycleBC for curbside collection

Cranbrook city council has approved an agreement with RecycleBC to pursue a curbside collection program.

Cranbrook city council has taken another step towards curbside recycling collection, unanimously granting staff the authority to pursue a curbside recycling collection program through RecycleBC.

Curbside recycling collection will be operated by a contractor, and is expected to be in operation early next year on a bi-weekly basis following community engagement and the procurement process.

The Regional District of East Kootenay awarded a $692,000 grant to the City of Cranbrook for start-up costs to be paid out over five years that will be used to acquire 6,231 recycling carts in a rent-to-own scheme. Each cart will be stamped with an address and belong to individual properties, meaning it doesn’t move with a homeowner if a property changes ownership.

The annual operating costs for running a curbside recycling collection program is tallied at $397,000. However, between the annual contributions from the RDEK and RecycleBC, which is expected to provide up to $138,328 and $220,000, respectively, the net budgetary impact is pegged at $40,000.

That $40,000 will be drawn from the Solid Waste Fund Surplus and isn’t expected to increase any costs for taxpayers, based on discussions between council and staff during a council meeting on Monday night.

