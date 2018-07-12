Cranbrook artist wins Artrageous People’s Choice Award

The Kimberley Arts Council and Centre 64 presented the award this week.

  • Jul. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Cranbrook artist Mariah Whitlock has won the Artrageous People’s Choice Award from Kimberley Arts and Centre 64. The winning painting is called Aleppo.

Whitlock is a new graduate from the University of Lethbridge with a BFA, majoring in Studio Arts. She finds her ideas are best expressed in a multi disciplinary field; creating in mediums such as painting, drawing, printmaking, and photography. Mariah is back in her home town of Cranbrook BC, working from her home studio under Harmony Valley Art. You can find more about Mariah and her new creations on Facebook @harmonyvalleyart or on Instagram @mariahaimeeart.

