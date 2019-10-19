Cranbrook Aquatic Centre reopens Nov. 1

Users of the Western Financial Place facility will be able to start using the facility again

Users of the aquatic centre at Western Financial Place will be able to start using the facility again on Friday November 1.

A public swim is set for Friday November 1 from 4 to 9pm, with full programming at the aquatic centre to resume on Saturday November 2 starting at 9:30am.

City staff will be contacting parents, patrons and other community groups about start times for swimming lessons and other aquatic programs over the next few days.

The City of Cranbrook said in a press release it greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents, pool patrons and other user groups while this roof construction project was completed.