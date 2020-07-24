‘Cram the Cruiser’ in support of Vernon pet soup kitchen

Vernon RCMP, Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply are teaming up for the event

Cram the cruiser to help pets in need on July 28. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Pets need to eat too.

That’s why the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Salvation Army and Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply are working together to encourage the community to help them ‘Cram the Cruiser’ and support the pet soup kitchen.

“While the local food bank run by the Salvation Army provides grocery assistance to those in need, the ‘Pet Soup Kitchen’ helps with pet food and other supplies,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The event will take place on July 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Healthy Spot Pet Nutrition and Supply parking lot. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s police dog service handlers will also be there for a meet and greet.

Donations of pet food and supplies are appreciated. All donations will be brought to the Salvation Army, where it will be distributed to those who need help feeding their pets.

READ: Vernon remembers Cammy LaFleur

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Vernon Morning Star