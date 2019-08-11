Cram The Cruiser back in Armstrong

Members of the North Okanagan RCMP detachment will be on hand at Armstrong’s Memorial Park Friday, Aug. 23, for the fourth annual Cram The Cruiser fundraiser for the local food bank during the final Music In the Park concert. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce - photo)

Armstrong’s Valley First Music in the Park will close out the 2019 season with Vernon group 6 Shades of Grey and with the 4th annual Cram the Cruiser event Friday, Aug. 23.

Join the North Okanagan RCMP as they partner with the City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First to fill the shelves of the local food bank.

Beginning at 6 p.m., residents and visitors are invited to Cram the Cruiser with donations of non-perishable items which include food, laundry and dish soap, feminine hygiene products, and other toiletries.

“The last three years the community has been very generous,” said Wanda Villeneuve with Valley First. “We hope this will continue on Cram the Cruiser night.”

In addition, City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser have challenged their communities to drop off items at the municipal halls with the goal of filling their trucks.

“In 2017, the City of Armstrong collected the most by weight and in 2018, the Township of Spallumcheen did,” said Peter Rotzetter, president Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. ‘Who will collect the most this year prior to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23?”

Staff from Valley First Financial Services and Insurance will be on-hand providing beverages and snacks by donation to the food bank along with North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, who will be cooking up hot dogs for the cause.

Beach Radio events crew will be joining the fun and there will be games and face painting for the kids.

The music will kick off at 7 p.m. with 6 Shades of Grey.

This is the fourth year they have played at Valley First Music in the Park and the fourth anniversary of their band. Valley First Music in the Park was one of their first public performances back in 2015, and they always enjoy the crowd and atmosphere in the Memorial Park and the Lions Gazebo. All the band members have been playing since their teenage years and they hope their selection of tunes will take you back to the fun times of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, as well as some “newer” songs. Dancing is encouraged – lots of green space for that! And feel free to sing along during this fun evening!

Valley First has been a proud sponsor of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series from June 21 – August 23 in the Memorial Park, Armstrong – rain or shine! In the event of rain, the evening will move to Armstrong Bible Chapel – 2145 Rosedale Avenue.

