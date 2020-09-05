Craft brewery plans to open across from Abbotsford Centre

Canuck Empire Brewing seeking a lounge endorsement to allow it to sell multiple beers to patrons

Canuck Empire Brewing plans to open a microbrewery across from Abbotsford Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley.

A microbrewery is looking to set up shop across the street from the Abbotsford Centre.

Canuck Empire Brewing plans to set up a tasting room, with a large outdoor patio, at the intersection of King and Salton roads. Brewing of beer would also take place on site, which has previously been a used-car lot.

The company says its plans will create a unique space in the U-District, and it has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch for a lounge endorsement to allow it to sell food and multiple beers to patrons on site.

On Monday, council voted to support the application.

In a letter to the city, owner Brandon Wiggins pointed to residential development in the area and alluded to the city’s desire to create a more vibrant area surrounding the University of the Fraser Valley.

“There are about a 1000 plus new units that have been built, being built or proposed in the two-block area,” Wiggins wrote. “A lounge licence will allow students and staff of UFV to come over after class or work to spend more time and create an energetic atmosphere in the U-District, so people aren’t just commuting.”

