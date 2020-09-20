Craft brewery near Abbotsford Centre gets OK from council

No objections to Canuck Empire Brewery's plans for site near University of the Fraser Valley

Canuck Empire Brewing plans to open a microbrewery across from Abbotsford Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley. Images via City of Abbotsford staff report

Council raised no objections last week to plans by a craft brewer to set up shop across the road from Abbotsford Centre.

Canuck Empire Brewing is seeking a “lounge endorsement” from the provincial regulator to be able to operate a tasting room.

As part of that process, council is asked to chime in on whether it approves of the plans before forwarding it to the province for its final decision.

The company says its plans will create a unique space in the U-District.

Council expressed its support Monday.

“This is a real great thing to see come forward,” Coun. Sandy Blue said. “It’s certainly consistent with what the U-District plan had envisioned in terms of entertainment and other things in the area.”

In a letter to the city, owner Brandon Wiggins pointed to residential development in the area and alluded to the city’s desire to create a more vibrant area surrounding the University of the Fraser Valley.

“There are about a 1000 plus new units that have been built, being built or proposed in the two-block area,” Wiggins wrote. “A lounge licence will allow students and staff of UFV to come over after class or work to spend more time and create an energetic atmosphere in the U-District, so people aren’t just commuting.”

