At approximately 1:40 pm on July 8 a Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) train derailed in Kingsgate yard in Kingsgate, B.C.

The cars involved in the derailment were empty grain hopper cars. There were no reported injuries and no public safety concerns.

CPR immediately dispatched teams to the site. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

