(Wikimedia Commons)

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

  • May. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two unions representing workers at Canadian Pacific Railway workers have served strike notice, after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the IBEW System Council No. 11 said Saturday their members intend to begin job action if the two sides don’t work out a deal as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

“CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago,” TCRC president Doug Finnson said in a statement online. “The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees.”

Almost 100 per cent of the union members who voted on the latest offer rejected it, with turnouts ranging from 77 to 89 per cent.

laura.baziuk@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TransLink ready if West Coast Express affected by CP Rail union job action
Next story
WATCH: Commencement 2018 at TRU Williams Lake

Just Posted

VIDEO: Burn scars now a ‘badge of honour’

 

North Oyster’s new $2.7-million fire hall expansion long time coming

  • 15 hours ago

 

CP rail workers give strike notice

  • 15 hours ago

 

WATCH: Grand opening of the sxÊ·eÅ‹xÊ·É™Å‹ tÉ™Å‹É™xÊ· James Bay Branch Library

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read