CP Rail report derailment in Crowsnest Pass

A freight train carrying potash derailed on Friday evening

  • Feb. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A CP Rail freight train carrying potash derailed in the Crowsnest Pass at 5 p.m. on Friday evening, east of the B.C. – Alberta border at Island Lake.

According to a CP Rail spokesperson, Salem Woodrow, there were no dangerous goods involved.

“CP immediately deployed resources to the site,” he said in a statement.

He also reported there were no injuries to the crew, and the cause of the incident was under investigation.

CP Rail did not detail how many cars had derailed, or if any potash had spilled into the lake.

Is there more to this story?

