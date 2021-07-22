Coyote sightings reported in Kelowna, West Kelowna: WildsafeBC

Residents are asked to keep their pets safe by not letting them free roam

A small number of coyote reports have been documented in West Kelowna and Kelowna by WildsafeBC this week.

Residents are advised to keep their pets safe by not letting them free roam. While human attacks are rare, they can occur especially if coyotes become comfortable around humans through indirect or direct feeding.

“You likely have coyotes living in your neighbourhood and may not even be aware,” said WildsafeBC in a statement on Facebook.

“They are opportunistic hunters and sometimes come into conflict with people as they may predate on pets, especially cats or backyard chickens, or they may see your dog as a threat.”

To report conflicts with coyotes, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: B.C. puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News