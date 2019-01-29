Coyote, carnival and cops

Police maintained a presence during the Rossland Winter Carnival on the weekend

Police up presence in Rossland during winter carnival. (Black Press file photo)

From a coyote bite at the ski hill to carnival revellers, Rossland goings-on kept local police on their toes this past weekend.

First up was a call on Thursday night at around 9 p.m. that a man had been bitten by a coyote in the lower parking lot of Red Mountain Resort.

“The bite broke the skin and the male sought medical attention at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “The RCMP asks the public to be aware of this issue when out at night in Rossland rural areas and to avoid coming into contact with the coyote if possible.”

Wicentowich asks that all wildlife conflicts or incidents be reported to the local RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Next up for officers was a Friday night call to a loud party at a Rossland hotel.

“The party goers were cooperative and brought their gathering to an end after the police attended,” he said.

As Wicentowich warned in a news release last week, district police “maintained a strong presence” during the Rossland Winter Carnival all weekend, which included event-related service calls.

Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of an intoxicated man trying to hitchhike and wandering into traffic along Highway 22.

“The male had attended the Rossland Winter Carnival and was trying to get home,” Wicentowich said. “The male was located and was cooperative … police assisted (him) in contacting a friend who picked him up and gave him a ride home.”

Another incident involved breaches at the carnival’s outdoor beer garden.

Police attended the scene after being contacted by security that people were jumping the fence to gain access.

“The persons responsible were spoken to by security and were compliant by the time the police arrived on the scene,” he said. “No further issues were reported on this incident.”

The detachment also ramped up Counter Attack road checks at the intersection of Highway 3B and Leroi Avenue on Saturday.

Wicentowich says 25 vehicles and drivers were checked for impairment and BC Motor Vehicle Act infractions.

No one was impaired and no infractions were located.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter