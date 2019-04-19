Cowshore vs. Bayside in playoffs Saturday

Women's rugby quarter-final goes at 11:15 a.m.

The Cowshore Women’s First Division rugby team will open the playoffs this Saturday at Piggie Park.

The Cowichan/Westshore side lost their regular-season finale to first-place Abbotsford at Juan de Fuca last Saturday by a final score of 52-34, and finished fourth in the league.

That sets up a quarter-final match against Bayside on Saturday, kicking off at 11:15 a.m.

Cowichan beat Bayside 29-25 when they last squared off on Feb. 2, also at Piggie Park.

The winner of Saturday’s match gets to face Abbotsford in the provincial semifinals.

Comox and Meraloma are meeting in the other quarter-final, with the winner playing second-place Nanaimo in the semis.