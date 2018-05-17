Cows and people unharmed in Matsqui Prairie RV fire

Firefighters doused the blaze quickly Thursday afternoon

No cows or people were hurt when a recreational vehicle went up in flames on the Matsqui Prairie Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the blaze that gutted the RV is unknown at the time.

Firefighters reportedly couldn’t get to the vehicle at first as they were blocked by a train near the intersection of Soren Street and Tall Road. But once the train passed, they made quick work of dousing the flames.

Nearby cattle seemed unbothered by the incident.

