Cowork Penticton latest break-in victim

A smashed window is how thieves gained entrance to Cowork Penticton at 129 Nanaimo Ave W on the morning of March 30. (Cowork Penticton photo)

Downtown Penticton is yet again reeling after another break and enter into one of its businesses.

According to a newsletter from Cowork Penticton, the business was broken into on the morning of March 30 while no members were in the building. Just two days earlier, ad hoc on Penticton’s Main Street was also broken into.

“As a result, Cowork Penticton suffered losses of and damages to personal and business property,” states the newsletter. “All members that lost property have been contacted.”

While the building, located at 129 Nanaimo Ave W, is being fixed up on April 1, members have been invited by Brexit Pub owner Martin Lewis to use the pub as the base of their operations. The newsletter states that “by Monday afternoon the police should have finished their site investigation and 129 Nanaimo will be back in action on Tuesday, April 2.”

In response to the crime, Cowork Penticton has installed a new security camera system and secured the building. A list of items stolen from membership was not provided, but the letter did note one bike was recovered on March 31.

“Thanks to the diligence of a member to register their bike, and the service offered by Project 529, one of the bikes stolen from Cowork was recovered on Sunday,” states the newsletter. “This great news highlights the effectiveness of the easy things we can do to aid in the recovery of stolen property. Recording serial numbers, registering products online and keeping photographs of your possessions really does help get your stuff back into your hands if the police can recover it.”

Cowork Penticton announced it will be starting a side topic of newsletters “specifically aimed at nomadic worker security” because “we feel it is important.”

“If you use Cowork for business purposes, be it onsite or as a virtual office, we strongly urge you to notify your business insurance agent and note the event,” states the newsletter. “To those that have been directly impacted by this, please remember that the true value of Cowork comes from the support of its members.

“So if you need help organizing your insurance claim, understanding what happened or simply making your space feel secure and personal again we are here for you.”

