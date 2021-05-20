Cowichan woman hoping to win big while showcasing Cowichan

Leona DeOliveira running around = town wearing a fox tail along with a crown she's made that features the CFOX logo. She's trying to win the Go Fox Yourself contest. (Submitted)

Leona DeOliveira was literally running around town wearing a fox tail and a homemade crown when the Citizen caught up to her for a chat Wednesday.

Not only was she not self-conscious about her outfit, she was thrilled to stop and talk about the reason behind her silly get-up too. DeOliveira actually wants the world to know she is participating (and hoping to win) the Vancouver-based radio station CFOX Go Fox Yourself contest and the $50,000 grand prize that goes along with it.

Her goal is also to make people happy.

“I’m wearing this get-up everywhere I go and documenting it all on my new Instagram channel. My goal is to make people smile,” she said.

DeOliveira explained that she and her husband are hoping to renovate their two bedroom house to close in their carport and add an additional bedroom so their two boys don’t have to share a room anymore.

“We all know the price of wood and building these days,” she said. “I thought if I could win this contest it would help to pay for the renovation.”

DeOliveira finds out Friday if she makes the Top 10.

“If I do, I get a whole other week of adventuring around the Valley and showcasing some of the business and attractions we have to offer,” she said “Then hopefully when the pandemic is over, we’ll get some people wanting to come check out the Cowichan Valley.”

In the meantime, every time she hits up the grocery store, and yes, every time she goes for a run, DeOliveira is in her outfit and enjoying it every step of the way.

“It’s been very joyful,” she said. “Cowichan Valley is awesome, I’m getting so many smiles and waves and you know what’s really neat? I’ve noticed that if you smile and wave at people you get it right back. These days people don’t look up, they don’t make eye contact with each other,” she added. “We’ve gotta get back to that.”

Check out DeOliveira’s antics on Instagram at @watchleonagofoxherself

