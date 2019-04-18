Cowichan Valley’s Veridis sets up in Whippletree

Corry Belcourt of Veridis Plumbing & Heating says customers will be able to put their hands on all the latest products at the company’s new showroom at Whippletree Junction. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Corry Belcourt and his crew have left home.

But they shouldn’t be too hard to find. After almost a decade of working out of the lower level of his home in Mill Bay, Belcourt’s Veridis Plumbing & Heating has moved into Whippletree Junction, on the Trans Canada Highway just south of Duncan.

“For the first couple of years it was just me and then I hired my first employee and [office manager] Jen started in 2014 and we just kept growing steadily every year,” Belcourt says.

Veridis now has four trucks in service and employs seven people and Belcourt says the modest, steady growth is continuing.

“We want to offer the best quality products and service. That’s really important to us and you can’t do that with wild growth,” he explains.

The idea of setting up a showroom in Whippletree began to make more and more sense as customers began to explore the growing list of heating, air conditioning and other products hitting the market.

“There’s a real need for customers to put their eyes and hands on water treatment products, gas appliances, fireplaces, furnaces and tankless water heaters. We’ll be able to do that here in the showroom.”

Belcourt is a journeyman plumber, gasfitter and pipefitter. He began his apprenticeship in 1992 with his father’s company, Belco Mechancial Sales & Services Ltd. Of Duncan and has worked all over Western Canada gaining experience and knowledge in the plumbing and gas trades.

It’s a rapidly changing industry and Belcourt and his staff are committed to keeping up with new technologies.

“We are continually upgrading our education with webinars and travelling. We have a close relationship with our suppliers and gas inspectors.”

Things like internet connected appliances, water heaters and thermostats that allow consumers to control settings remotely through their cell phones will be on display at the new Veridis showroom.

Belcourt says the Whippletree location is ideal for the business that serves a large area that includes just south of Nanaimo to Victoria, as well as the Gulf Islands.

“It’s centrally located which is great for employees and customers. We’re on call 24 hours, seven days a week.”

Right now the showroom is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but Belcourt says the plan is to open Saturdays once everything is in place.

“We’re going to hold a grand opening on Sunday, June 9. Everyone is invited. We’ll have a barbecue as a grand prize draw.”