Richard Dyble is the new director of operations at the Cowichan Valley school district. (Submitted photo)

The Cowichan Valley school district has a new director of operations.

Richard Dyble comes to the Cowichan Valley from BC Housing where he led numerous large-scale projects throughout the province with a focus on creating social change through housing.

He brings a wealth of experience in both capital projects, and operations management, and has an in-depth understanding of issues that not only affect schools, but communities as a whole.

Dyble will be taking over from Monroe Grobe, the current director of operations, who is set to retire in early September after more than 35-years with the district.

“I would like to welcome Richard to the Cowichan Valley school district and our community,” said Robyn Gray, superintendent of School District 79.

“Richard brings such a diverse set of skills to this job, and I’m confident that our operations department, and our district, will continue to be in excellent hands.”

Candace Spilsbury, chairwoman of the school board, said the board is grateful to have Dyble join district staff.

“As with all staff, his first commitment will be to our learners, but his diverse background will undoubtedly aid our community as we continue to deal with issues surrounding poverty, addictions, and homelessness,” she said.

“The board of education will continue to be an active partner in the push for solutions to these complex problems.”