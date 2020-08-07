Cowichan Valley Regional District will reopen three arenas in August

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is putting the ice back in its three arenas in August, with protocols for skaters that line up with safety plans and guidance from governing bodies.

Ice will go back in the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena on Aug. 4, the Cowichan Community Centre on Aug. 10, and Kerry Park Recreation Centre on Aug. 17.

Facility users will have to follow several safety protocols, which will be in place until at least Sept. 7.

For hockey, a maximum of 20 skaters will be allowed on one ice surface at one time, including coaches, volunteers and instructors. Participants will need to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their ice times and will be required to leave the facility within 10 minutes of their ice time ending. Skaters will be required to come to the arena dressed in hockey gear as dressing rooms will not be open. No competitive play will be allowed at this time, and activities and drills involving player-to-player contact or checking will not be permitted.

Public skate sessions will be offered as leisure skates with a maximum of 50 people per session, including both patrons and staff, with no shinny hockey at this time. Dropping into sessions will be discouraged, and patrons are encouraged to prebook their spots at www.reccowichan.ca. This will minimize line ups and guarantee a space with reduced numbers. Registration will be open 72 hours prior to each public skate session.

Other safety measures will be in place, including physical distancing of six feet or two metres, and a cap of 50 people in the arena at one time (including participants, spectators and staff), and encouraged hand sanitizing. Concessions will not be open.

For more information on the CVRD’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for recreation facilities, visit: www.cvrd.bc.ca/3303/COVID-19-Recreation

Cowichan Valley Citizen