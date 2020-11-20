Cowichan Valley Regional District finalizes strategic plan

CVRD chairman Aaron Stone said the district’s new strategic plan “will help the region emerge from COVID-19 with greater resiliency and a clear sense of purpose.” (File photo)

After more than 18 months of discussion and deliberation, the Cowichan Valley Regional District has adopted a strategic plan to guide the duration of the board’s term of office and support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CVRD Corporate Strategic Plan 2020-2022 presents a series of strategic objectives chosen by the board to address the challenges facing the regional community.

These challenges include the economic impacts of COVID-19, changes to climate, the health of Cowichan ecosystems and water resources, and the need for progressive growth management.

Opportunities for reconciliation with First Nations are also reflected in the board’s objectives, as are resident expectations related to meaningful engagement, cost-effective services, and strong fiscal accountability.

“Finalizing this strategic plan has taken us longer than hoped, but our board is confident that the themes and actions we’ve identified will help the region emerge from COVID 19 with greater resiliency and a clear sense of purpose,” said Aaron Stone, the CVRD’s chairman of the board.

“The interconnected nature of our themes, and the need for balance in directing resources towards our objectives, are two important aspects of this strategic plan that we trust our residents will recognize and appreciate.”

The plan includes both a vision and mission statement for the CVRD, as well as a series of principles and guiding aspirations, all of which collectively shape the five themes and their respective actions.

“The Strategic Plan is an important document for our residents to be able to understand the direction and priorities of our organization, and equally as important for our staff to use as a framework for the delivery of services,” said Brian Carruthers, CAO for the CVRD.

“I want to commend our board of directors for the many hours of thoughtful reflection and deliberation that they committed to establish this critical document.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen