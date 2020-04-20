Cowichan Valley physicians set up virtual clinic during COVID-19 crisis

New medical services now in place in Valley during COVID-19 crisis. (File photo)

New physician services are now in place in the Cowichan Valley during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

First, for patients without a family doctor and concerns regarding COVID-19, local physicians and the Cowichan Valley Division of Family Practice have developed a virtual clinic and telephone support line.

The clinic, which is being run by local physicians, can be reached between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week at 250-856-0724, or people are encouraged to visit www.divisionsbc.ca/cowichan-valley/virtual-clinic to book an appointment.

Dr. Kelsey Kozoriz and Dr. Meghan Chabot also encourage people to visit the local walk-in clinics that are available to see patients for any type of medical concern, both virtually and in-person.

They said the clinics can be contacted directly.

“Finally, if you do have a family physician, please contact them as they are also offering appointments by phone or video for their own patients,” the doctors said.

“However, if you are unable to reach your family physician, the COVID virtual clinic is available to help as well.”

The doctors said they wanted to provide information on additional resources available to the public during the COVID-19 crisis after a story was published in the Cowichan Valley Citizen on April 9, called “No family doctor during COVID-19? Call 811“.

That news article came on the heels of another story the Citizen published, called “Cowichan doctors offer do’s and don’ts during the COVID-19 crisis”, that provided information and direction for people during the health crisis from the Valley’s physicians.

