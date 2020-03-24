Cowichan Valley Museum and Archives close until further notice

The Cowichan Valley Museum, located in the Duncan train station (pictured), is closed until further notice. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Museum and the Cowichan Valley Archives have closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a resolution passed by the board of the Cowichan Historical Society, a decision was made to close the museum, located in the former Duncan train station, and the archives, located in Duncan’s city hall, on March 18 until further notice,

Society president Sheila Kitson said the board regrets the impact the closures may have on society members and visitors, but feel it is necessary to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of both members and visitors, as well as that of staff and volunteers.

“Unfortunately, this closure will have a direct effect on receipt of donations, on which we rely for use as operating funds for both the museum and archives,” Kitson said.

“We must be optimistic. With everyone’s cooperation locally, provincially and nationally to respect one another’s health and to abide by the directions given by the various health authorities, we will get past this pandemic.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen