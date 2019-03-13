Cowichan Valley leaders stand united against racism

The MP, MLA, three mayors, the CVRD and Scholl District 79 chairs and other local leaders stood united with Cowichan Tribes chief William (Chip) Seymour Wednesday morning to denounce the brewing racism that’s emerged as a result of the Teddy the dog trial.

Joining the chief outside the Cowichan Tribes band office were Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor, Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau, City of Duncan mayor Michelle Staples, North Cowichan mayor Al Siebring, Ladysmith mayor Aaron Stone, CVRD board chair Candace Spilsbury, CVRD board chair Ian Morrison and many other elected local leaders.

Together they urged the community to let the justice system do its job.

“I’m here to ask everyone for calmness. We do need to ensure that justice has its say and that happens in the court,” Seymour said. “I’m just pleading with everybody to rachet down in their feelings.”

“I’m very pleased to join with all the political leaders of our community to take a strong stand against the racism and hate we’ve seen in our community recently surrounding the Teddy the dog trial,” MacGregor said. “I’ve always said from the get-go that changing the law is not going to change the problem of animal abuse and animal cruelty which happens far too often in this country, no matter what the demographics. And I think that we can all agree that the Teddy the dog trial was one of the worst we’ve all seen and it has certainly galvanized this community. With that being said, we have to stand together as a community, we have to have faith in the rule of law and we have to have faith that the justifce system is going to do its job.”

A recent fire led some to speculate it was intentionally set, but on Tuesday afternoon, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Insp. Chris Bear said, “the fire is still under investigation and the cause of the fire has not been determined.”

The Teddy trial is set to continue this Friday, March 15. Anderson Joe faces charges of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and failing to provide the necessities of life for an animal. His trial has already been held for two days but requires a third.

If convicted, Joe could face a maximum penalty of up to 18 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals. Also charged in the case, Melissa Tooshley has already pleaded guilty to a single charge of failing to provide the necessities of life for an animal.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

