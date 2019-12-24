Cowichan Valley holiday transit schedules announced

Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 every day is a little different.

Know before you go. BC Transit has announced its service hours for the holiday season. (Citizen file)

Holiday bus schedules have been released by BC Transit and between Dec. 25 and Jan. 2 every day is a little different. A good rule of thumb is to check www.bctransit.com/cowichan-valley before you go.

In terms of local service (this does not include commuter routes 66 and 99 or the handyDART), the buses will adhere to their regular schedule on Dec. 24, Dec. 27-31, and Jan. 2.

There will be no local service on Dec. 25 whatsoever and on Dec. 26, the buses will run on a Saturday schedule, without service in Ladysmith, Youbou and Honeymoon Bay. On Jan. 1., the buses will run on a Sunday schedule with no service in Ladysmith, Youbou and Honeymoon Bay.

As for the commuter buses, the schedule remains standard on Dec. 24, Dec. 27-31, and Jan. 2, including the weekend route 44 Duncan/Victoria bus on Dec. 28. There will be no commuter service Dec. 25-26 or Jan. 1.

The handyDART will not run on Dec. 25-26 or Jan. 1 but will be in service, albeit hours may be reduced from Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 2. It’s best to call the handyDART service provider directly for details at 250-748-1230.