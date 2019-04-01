Cowichan Valley has another lottery winner

Cowichan Bay’s Sandy Newell and her husband are poised to hit the open water after she scratched her way to a $675,000 prize on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket.

“My husband buys me (Set for Life) tickets for all occasions and this particular one was for my birthday,” said Newell.

“I called my husband over because I thought I was seeing things. He was so excited.”

Newell said she’s been playing Set for Life since it came out, adding that she enjoys giving them as a gift for her friends.

“It’s the gift of a dream,” explained Newell.

Born in Vancouver, Newell says she would love to do a river cruise and surprise her three sisters with a trip.

“We’re very blessed,” said Newell.

“Overwhelmed definitely. It still hasn’t sunken in!”

Newell’s big win is the second $675,000 prize in the Cowichan area in three weeks, after Duncan’s Ken Motherwell also scratched a top prize in Set for Life.