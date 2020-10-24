Cowichan Valley candidates hard on the trail as campaign wraps us

Check out photos from each candidate's campaign

Cowichan Lakeâ€™s own Tanya Kaul, who is the Liberal candidate in the upcoming provincial election, was hard on the campaign trail over the last weekend in Honeymoon Bay, Lake Cowichan and Duncan. Supporters joined her to wave and wave signs as she worked to meet as many members of the public as possible in what has been a challenging campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has curtailed the usual door-knocking. (Submitted)

Candidates for the provincial riding of Cowichan Valley were hard on the campaign trail on the weekend of Oct. 17-18.

Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau held several events in Cowichan, NDP candidate Rob Douglas had big-name visits from federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and provincial NDP leader and Premier John Horgan, and Liberal candidate Tanya Kaul toured from Honeymoon Bay to Duncan.

Check out photos from their campaigns as you head to the polls today, Oct. 24 to cast your ballot.

